VIBRATOR was mistook for a facial massager by a woman who went viral.

A GOOD FACIAL MASSAGE CAN’T BE BEAT.

Our skin is constantly in need of attention, which is why so many of us are on the lookout for new products to help us look and feel better.

Hillary, who goes by the handle @simply.hillary on social media, revealed a product that she uses to improve her skincare routine.

It’s also not what you’d expect.

It’s a vibrator, to be precise.

She began by saying, “Guys, I have to tell you about this skin thing I got.”

“It sucks and pulses, causing your blood to flow.”

“Wow!”

She continued to rub her face with one end of a pink vibrator she was holding.

“You can even turn it on if you want a little more stimulation.”

It’s incredible.

“It’s on Amazon, and TikTok compelled me to purchase it.”

Hillary’s video went viral almost immediately, garnering over 2 million views and thousands of amusing comments.

She clearly had the last laugh, however, as she responded to commenters with witty follow-up videos in which she continued to act naive about the product’s intended purposes.

“Girl, it’s not for your face,” one viewer commented.

Use it on the bean in the basement.

“You can thank me later.”

Hilary retaliated by filming herself running down the stairs and picking up a small white bean from the ground.

She told the camera, “I did find the bean downstairs.”

Hilary filmed herself outside in the garden in response to another commenter who said, “It’s not for your face, it’s for your flower in the pants.”

She approached a pink bougainvillea and said, “Flower in the plants.”

“What are you talking about?”

Finally, in a third follow-up video, her adorable dog made an appearance.

“That ain’t for your face ma,” a viewer told Hillary.

Hillary filmed herself looking perplexed as she said, “It’s for your cat.”

“My cat?” she asked, bemusedly.

“Ma’am, I have a dog!” she exclaimed as she flipped the camera to reveal her cute white puppy.

