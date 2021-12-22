Vic had the life he dreamed about, according to Bill Burr.

Vic had the life he fantasized about, according to Bill Burr.

Bill Burr is a comedian who has appeared in films, television shows, and far-flung galaxies.

But F Is for Family, his animated Netflix show, is one of his most personal projects to date.

Burr’s point of view and life experiences inform much of what happens in the series as well as how it is produced.

F Is for Family ended its five-year run recently, but some fans are hoping for a spinoff to keep the laughs coming.

Burr did a filmed AMA (Ask Me Anything) for Reddit in conjunction with the release of Season 4 of F Is for Family.

The 53-year-old comedian discussed the show, his comedy career, and his favorite cheese.

(If you must know, he prefers a milder cheese, such as shredded mozzarella.)

The first question was about which of the main characters he enjoys the most.

Burr went on to explain what he likes about a few of them, noticing the most parallels between himself and the family’s foul-mouthed patriarch, Frank Murphy, and middle child Bill Murphy.

Kevin Murphy, the Murphy family’s eldest child, was inspired by Burr’s time as a music-obsessed teenager.

Burr, on the other hand, was more into underage drinking than Kevin, who was into drugs.

Vic, on the other hand, is the character Burr wishes he could be when he grows up.

Early on in the show, the successful radio DJ plays an easygoing antagonist to the cynical and short-tempered Frank, who frequently parties with attractive women.

It’s easy to see why a young boy might think, “When I grow up, I want to be like him.”

Given what Burr said in the video, it should come as no surprise that he provides Frank’s voice.

Burr’s work on F Is for Family goes beyond reading lines; he also voices Father Pat, the local priest who tries to keep Bill on the straight and narrow.

Along with writer and producer Michael Price, the comedian is a co-creator on the show.

Many of the storylines in the show are based on Burr’s childhood growing up in a working-class town as part of an Irish-American family in the 1970s, and the pair has a writing and story credit on every episode.

However, the fictional town of Rustvale, named after Burr, is set in Pennsylvania, not Burr’s native state…

