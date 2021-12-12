Vicente Fernández, a beloved Mexican musician, has died at the age of 81.

Vicente Fernández, a Mexican music legend, died at the age of 81, four months after collapsing at his ranch and being admitted to the intensive care unit.

On the Mexican crooner’s official Instagram page, the news was confirmed.

“May you rest in peace, Mr.

Vicente Fernández is a character in the novel Vicente Fernández by Vic

“We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 a.m.,” the post said in English.

“It was an honor and a source of great pride for me to share a wonderful musical career with everyone and to give everything to his audience.”

Thank you for your continued applause and singing.

The singer’s family provided an update in August, following news that he had fallen on his Guadalajara ranch, requiring emergency spinal surgery.

He was in “serious but stable condition,” according to a statement on his Instagram, and was on a ventilator for a time after the incident.

Fernández was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, in 1940 and is known to his fans as Chente.

The Mexican Idol, also known as El Dolo de México, began his career as a street performer.

Over the course of his long career, the “King of Racheras” sold more than 60 million albums and appeared in more than 35 films.

Fernandez always wore his signature traje de charro outfit, which includes sombreros, embroidered jackets, and trousers and is a symbol of the Mexican gentleman rancher.

The icon received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1998, was awarded three Grammys, eight Latin Grammys (including the President’s Award in 2019), and was named Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy in 2002. He was known for his songs of heartbreak and masculinity.

Despite the climate of his country, changes in the music industry, and personal struggles, the singer stayed true to his roots throughout his career.

Lupita Castro, a singer, accused the debonair singer of sexual abuse in February.

Alejandro, Vicente, Gerardo, and Alejandra Fernández are his surviving children.

