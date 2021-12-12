Vicente Fernández, a legendary Mexican singer, passed away at the age of 81.

Vicente Fernández, a famous Mexican singer, has died at the age of 81.

Vicente Fernández, also known as “King of Racheras,” passed away on Sunday, Dec.

He was admitted to the hospital four months ago after a fall at his ranch in Mexico.

A musical legend has passed away, and the world is in mourning.

On December 1st,

Vicente Fernández, dubbed the “King of Racheras” and the “Idol of Mexico,” died on December 12 at the age of 81 after being admitted to the ICU following a recent fall that left him in critical condition, according to the illustrious singer’s Instagram page.

“It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone his great musical career and to give everything to his audience,” read a statement translated from Spanish to English on Instagram.

“I appreciate your continued applause and singing.”

The mariachi legend died in Guadalajara, Jalisco, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Vicente’s death comes four months after his family revealed on Instagram that he had been hospitalized following a fall on his ranch.

Despite his family’s claims that he was in “serious but stable” condition, they said he was put on a ventilator due to his deteriorating respiratory system.

According to NBC Los Angeles, he had Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disorder in which the body’s immune system damages nerves, making recovery difficult for the “El Rey” singer.

Vicente and his wife, Mara del Refugio Abarca Villaseor, had four children together: Vicente Fernández Jr., 58, Alejandro Fernández, 50, Gerardo Fernández, 44, and Alejandra Fernández, 37, whom they adopted from Mara’s sister.

Vicente Fernández Jr. expressed his sorrow over his father’s death on Instagram on Sunday, writing, “Thank you for everything!!! I LOVE YOU FATHER.”

Mario Lopez also paid tribute to the Grammy winner with a special video.

“Vicente Fernandez was more than just a performer.

Many of us who grew up listening to his songs grew up with him as the voice of a culture,” Mario wrote.

“His music is the soundtrack to a lot of my childhood memories.

Damn, I’m depressed.”

Vicente is best known for his hit singles “El Rey,” “Volver, Volver,” and “Por Tu Maldito Amor,” which he performed with his son Alejandro and grandson Alex last year…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Vicente Fernández, Legendary Mexican Singer, Dead at 81