Vicente Fernandez, a Mariachi legend, has died at the age of 81.

Vicente Fernandez, dubbed “El Charro de Huentitan” and known for hits like “El Rey” and “Lásta que seas ajena,” has passed away.

Fernandez died on Sunday at a hospital in Guadalajara, Mexico, months after undergoing surgery for a cervical spine injury sustained in a fall at his home last summer.

He had died at the age of 81 years.

“Rest in Peace Mr. Fernandez,” his family said in a statement posted to the legend’s official Instagram account.

“It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for his audience on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 a.m.,” the statement continued, alongside a black-and-white image of Fernandez.

Thank you for your continued applause, and thank you for your continued singing.

Fernández, known to his fans as “Chente,” was born in Jalisco in February 1940.

According to Deadline, he recorded more than 300 songs over the course of his more than five-decade career, including hits like “Volver, Volver,” “Por Tu Maldito Amor,” and “El Rey.” He also recorded more than 50 albums, sold more than 50 million records, and was nominated for 13 Grammys, winning three.

From 1969 to 1991, Fernandez appeared in a number of Spanish-language movies.

In 2002, the Latin Recording Academy named him Person of the Year, and he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Fernández announced his retirement from live performance in April of 2016.

In a joint statement, the Latin Recording Academy and the Recording Academy said, “With heavy hearts, we bid adiós to Regional Mexican legend and cultural icon Vicente “Chente” Fernández.”

“Through his amazing performances and his gifted voice, which featured impressive operatic power and range for more than 60 years, the singer, producer, and actor brought the musical traditions of his beloved country to audiences worldwide.”

His wife, Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseor, and three children survive him.

At this time, no plans for a memorial service have been announced, but fans of the late musician have shared numerous tributes to him online, with some gathering for a vigil at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

