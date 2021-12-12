Vicente Fernández, who died at the age of 81, is remembered by Maluma, Ricky Martin, and others.

One of Latin music’s pioneers has died.

Vicente Fernández, dubbed “El Dolo de México” or “Mexican Idol,” died on Sunday at the age of 81, according to his family.

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Celebrities, politicians, and others who were inspired by the late star took to social media after hearing of his death to pay tribute to the fallen legend.

Maluma shared a photo of himself and the crooner together.

“You will be “THE KING” indefinitely.”

I send you and your family a big hug full of strength, which I adore and admire.

Ricky Martin, who was on hand to present the icon with the President’s Award at the 2019 Latin Grammys, took to Instagram to share a photo of the moment.

“I’m brokenhearted.

Don Chente was an angel the entire time he was with me.

He adored me, and I adored him in return.

He came to my concerts whenever he went to Guadalajara, and the only thing that makes me feel better right now is that every time we saw each other, I told him how important he was to me.

My heartfelt condolences to his family and all of us who have been affected by this tragic loss.”

Gloria Estefan, one of his “great fans,” paid a touching tribute.

“With the loss of a Mexican titan who, for decades, carried his roots and culture in style throughout the world, today is a difficult and painful day for the world of music.”

@_vicentefdez Don Vicente Fernandez has left a legacy of songs, films, and new generations who will carry on his musical mission and raise his name with every note they sing.

My heartfelt condolences to his family and all those who love and respect him.

I am one of his biggest fans, and I will always love, respect, and admire him for the wonderful person he was and the lasting imprint he left on history.

Below are more reactions to the icon’s death.

Sad news today. We lost The amazing legendary Vicente Fernández this morning. One of my heroes. May he Rest In Peace and may God bless and comfort his family. Hasta la Cruz Chente!! gs — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) December 12, 2021

Today we lost someone who was with us when we celebrated life and when we felt like life was over. Vicente Fernandez “El Rey” will be loved, missed and celebrated forever! Thank you for the impact you made on my life. pic.twitter.com/juiEAaVOSx — G a b r i e l – I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) December 12, 2021