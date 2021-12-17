Vicente Fernandez’s son pays tribute to his father, telling fans not to “give up on your dreams” in his final posts before his death at the age of 81.

Vicente Fernández, the “King of Rancheras,” encouraged his fans not to “give up on your dreams” in his final Instagram post before his death at the age of 81.

In the caption of a post from August, Fernández wrote in Spanish, “Don’t give up on your dreams.”

“It was the best decision I could have made to dedicate my life to singing.”

His son Alejandro, who is also a well-known musician, paid tribute to the multi-talented late performer with a post on social media.

“The sky’s lights have never been brighter.

“I couldn’t have wished for a better parent, friend, or teacher,” Alejandro wrote.

“I appreciate you pointing me in the right direction.”

“And, while we miss you every day, your spirit and voice will live on in your family, town, and people forever.”

Vicente’s death was also confirmed on his Instagram account earlier this month.

“Rest in peace, Mr. XXXXXXXXXXXXXX

Vicente Fernández is the author of the book Vicente Fernández.

The post said, “We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 a.m.”

“It was an honor and a source of great pride for me to share with everyone a wonderful musical career and to give his audience everything he had.”

The post ended with, “Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing.”

Fernández, known to his fans as “Chente,” was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1998 for his illustrious career in music, film, and television that spanned decades.

“El rey,” “Volver, volver,” and “Por tu maldito amor” were among his most popular songs, and he also starred in 35 films.

Last year, after a fall on his ranch, Fernández was rushed to the hospital.

In 2012, he had almost half of his liver removed due to a tumor, and a year later, he suffered from pulmonary thrombosis.

Vicente’s funeral will be held in private on December 13, 2021, with only Vicente’s close family and friends in attendance.

Thousands of fans, however, were able to pay their respects a day earlier at the VFG Arena in Guadalajara during a tribute ceremony.

On stage, a coffin containing the singer’s remains was placed alongside religious statues of Christ and the Virgin of Guadalupe.

Vicente’s son Alejandro Fernández and a Mariachi band performed a number of songs in honor of the late singer during the ceremony.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.