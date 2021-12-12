Vicki Gunvalson, a former cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County,’ discusses her Christmas wish list and the things she values the most.

Vicki Gunvalson, a former cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County,’ discusses her Christmas wish list and the things that she values the most.

Vicki Gunvalson is best known for her on-screen antics on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

For the past 15 years, the entrepreneur has been entertaining Bravo viewers and remains a celebrity.

As the holidays approach, Gunvalson is reflecting and shared a quote on Instagram about what matters most in life.

Despite the fact that Gunvalson is no longer on RHOC, her life is still full of ups and downs.

The insurance maven tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) earlier this year and announced her breakup with her fiancé Steve Lodge shortly after.

Gunvalson appears to have become more reflective on what is truly important to ask for during the holidays as a result of the various situations she has faced in 2021.

Gunvalson shared a quote that made her think about her Christmas wish list in the spirit of the season.

“I think your Christmas list gets shorter as you get older, because the things you want can’t be bought,” Gunvalson said.

Gunvalson expressed her excitement for the new year and discussed the meaning of the quote.

She wrote on Instagram, “I saw this post this morning and I don’t know if you feel the same way, but I sure do,” she said.

“How about you? What do you think? For me….

It’s about HEALTH, FAMILY, LOYALTY, TRUST, HONESTY, NOT BEING USED, BEING HAPPY, AND BEING KIND TO ONE ANOTHER, oh….

And did I mention health? I’m praying for all of you who are dealing with health problems this holiday season.

“May peace be with you throughout the holiday season.”

Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) shared a post on her Instagram account.

‘RHOC’: Heather Dubrow Teases Tamra Judge’s Season 16 Return

It wasn’t long after Gunvalson shared her reflection that her fans weighed in on the quote and added their own thoughts on the true meaning of Christmas.

“That is so true!! Family is everything! It’s not about the gifts!” retorted a fan.

“Absolutely 100percent! And, of course, health comes first!” a follower shared. “It’s very difficult for people like us when people we were loyal to deceive us and turn their backs on us as if we’re trash and scum! It’s hard to trust and love again because how do you trust and love when you’ve been deceived by those who trusted and loved you?”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.