Vicki Gunvalson allegedly ‘chased’ Steve Lodge and his new fiancée from a restaurant, according to Tamra Judge.

Vicki Gunvalson allegedly ‘chased’ Steve Lodge and his new fiancée out of a restaurant, according to Tamra Judge.

Vicki Gunvalson’s ex-fiancé, Steve Lodge, announced his engagement to girlfriend Janis Carlson, and according to Tamra Judge, the Real Housewives of Orange Country star wasn’t overjoyed.

“He says he’s in love, and he’s never known love like this.”

“Congratulations,” I said, “I’m glad you’re in love.” Everyone deserves love.

“What am I supposed to do? I’m not going to argue with him! I’m trying to keep the peace,” Judge, 54, said on “Jeff Lewis Live” on Tuesday, January 11.

Judge stated during her testimony that the Coto Insurance president, 59, has seen the couple since the news of the proposal broke.

Judge claimed that “she ran into him with the [fiancée] and chased him out of the restaurant.”

“She told me as well.”

‘I chased him out of the restaurant, and he got into his car and drove away.’ I asked Vicki, ‘Vicki, oh my God, did someone take video of it?’ She said, ‘I don’t think so.’

Earlier this month, the 63-year-old businessman confirmed the couple’s impending marriage.

“We are completely in love and can’t wait to become husband and wife.”

Janis is a stunning woman, both inside and out,” Lodge, 63, told Us Weekly exclusively on January 3.

“We have incredible chemistry; we’re very compatible, emotionally connected, and respectful of one another.”

We are yoked in the same way and hope to be happy.”

Lodge’s engagement to Carlson, 37, comes less than three months after he ended his relationship with Gunvalson.

“He’s a fame whore who’s all about staying relevant,” the Illinois native told Us exclusively after the news broke, adding that she was “in no rush to start dating” at the moment.

“I went out with some friends, but I’m not interested in doing what he’s doing.”

“Marriage is a sacred institution.”

After a two-year engagement, the couple divorced in September 2021.

“Steve broke up with Vicki while she was filming the [Real Housewives] spinoff show in the Berkshires,” a source told People at the time.

They “hadn’t been getting along” for a long time, and “she was traumatized” when he told her this.

She was ruined.”

