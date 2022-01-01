Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge’s ‘RHOC’ Relationship Ended During ‘RHUGT’ – and She Isn’t a Big Fan of Dating

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge’s ‘RHOC’ Relationship Fell Apart During ‘RHUGT’ – and She Despises Dating

While filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Vicki Gunvalson of The Real Housewives of Orange County experienced the end of her relationship with Steve Lodge.

Tamra Judge of RHOC and Dorinda Medley of The Real Housewives of New York City recently talked about their time on RHUGT and how Gunvalson had to deal with being filmed while going through a breakup.

It was difficult for Medley to watch it happen, and Judge said that while Gunvalson has begun dating, she isn’t enjoying it.

The second season of RHUGT was filmed at Medley’s Blue Stone Manor, which she described as “interesting.”

She then hinted at having a private conversation with Gunvalson about her breakup with Lodge, which Gunvalson might find difficult to hear.

“We kind of saw it happening while we were there after all that happened with Vicki and Steve,” she said on the Two T’s in a Pod podcast.

“It was a difficult situation.”

Judge then said that Medley “kind of nailed it,” implying that Medley said something to Gunvalson that was very direct.

“Yeah,” Medley replied, “but that didn’t make me feel good.”

“But, you know, you got the old thing,” I said.

I tell it like it is, but in a nice way.

I told it like it was, without sugarcoating it.

However, the writing was on the wall for me.”

Gunvalson was upset during the filming of RHUGT Season 2 because she and Lodge had broken up, according to a source at US Weekly.

“Steve broke up with Vicki while she was filming the [Real Housewives] spinoff show in the Berkshires,” according to the source.

“She was traumatized when he told her this.”

It was disastrous for her.

She no longer desired to be at [Dorinda Medley’s] home.”

“She’s in bad shape,” says the narrator.

“She still cares about him,” the source continued.

“They hadn’t been on speaking terms in a long time.

For a long time, he appeared uninterested in her.”

Gunvalson recently discussed how her breakup with Lodge reminded her of Lala Kent's and Randall Emmett's breakups from Vanderpump Rules.

On the Not, Kent recalled how Emmett spoiled her at first and how much she loved him…

