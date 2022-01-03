Vicki Gunvalson claims her ex-boyfriend Steve Lodge “stole” six years of her life, comparing their split to Lala Kent’s split from Randall Emmett.

Vicki Gunvalson claims her ex-boyfriend Steve Lodge’stole’ six years of her life, comparing their relationship to Lala Kent’s breakup with Randall Emmett.

Club of broken hearts.

Vicki Gunvalson compared her breakup with ex-fiancé Steve Lodge to the breakup of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, just weeks before Lodge announced he’s engaged again.

After hearing Kent, 31, open up about the ups and downs of her own relationship with ex-fiancé Emmett, 50, on the “Skinny But Not Fat” podcast the day before, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 56, reflected on her romance with Lodge, 63, on December 22.

“I was spoiled rotten at the start of our relationship.”

That was not the case during our time together,” the Vanderpump Rules star explained on the podcast’s December 21 episode.

“I used to say, ‘If I had to live in a box tomorrow, I can’t think of anyone else I’d rather live in a box with.’ I really did [love him].”

The Utah native, who was engaged to the Midnight in the Switchgrass director for three years before calling it quits in the fall of 2021, said her relationship with Emmett is now tainted.

“I was doing everything I could to ensure that he and I would be able to stand the test of time.”

“To feel like all of this was for naught [stinks],” Kent, who has a 9-month-old daughter with Emmett, said.

“I have no recollection of these years spent with him.”

“I have no recollection of any of it.”

By commenting on the podcast’s social media post last month, Gunvalson compared her broken engagement to Kent’s heartbreak.

The OG Housewife wrote on Instagram in December, “Sounds very similar to the man who stole almost 6 years of my life that I will never get back.”

“It’s so wrong and hurtful.”

Lodge announced his engagement to Janis Carlson on Monday, January 3, three months after Us Weekly broke the news of his split from Gunvalson.

“We are completely smitten and can’t wait to marry.”

Lodge told Us exclusively on Monday, “Janis is a beautiful person, inside and out.”

“We have incredible chemistry; we’re extremely compatible, emotionally connected, and respectful of one another.”

We are yoked in the same way and look forward to happiness.”

