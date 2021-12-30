Vicki Gunvalson compares her romance with Steve Lodge to Lala Kent’s heartbreak over Randall Emmett on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

On The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson compares her relationship with Steve Lodge to Lala Kent’s Randall Emmett heartbreak.

Vicki Gunvalson of The Real Housewives of Orange County believes that her relationship with Steve Lodge and Lala Kent’s relationship with Randall Emmett from Vanderpump Rules are strikingly similar.

Kent discussed the end of her engagement to Emmett on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast, revealing that he spoiled her a lot in the beginning of their relationship.

She did everything she could to maintain the relationship and express her love for him.

Lodge allegedly robbed Gunavlson of six years of his life, according to Gunavlson.

“This sounds suspiciously like the man who stole almost six years of my life from me and will never be able to reclaim.”

“It’s so hurtful, so wrong,” Gunvalson wrote on the Instagram account for his podcast.

The Instagram account Comments by Bravo, which shared Gunvalson’s words, described it as “common ground.”

Some fans couldn’t figure out which ex-boyfriend Gunvalson was referring to since Lodge and Brooks Ayers broke her heart.

After her breakup with Ayers in 2015, she dated Lodge for about six years, starting in 2015.

Gunvalson made her relationship with Ayers public in 2012.

“I think it’s Steve,” one Bravo commenter speculated. “They started dating in 2016..(plus) I’m not sure brooks ever spoiled her..maybe her friendships lol,” another speculated.

Lodge proposed to Ayers, whereas Gunvalson and Ayers never married.

Kent spoke about her relationship with Emmett, admitting that she has no recollection of the good times they had together.

She explained to host Amanda Hirsch, “It’s not how it was throughout our time together.”

“If I ended up in a box tomorrow, I can’t think of anyone else I’d rather live in a box with.”

“I felt the same way.”

Emmett was Kent’s favorite, and she expressed her admiration for him.

She explained, “I was doing everything I could to make sure that he and I would be able to stand the test of time.”

“As well as the feeling that I was squandering my time.”

I mean, Amanda, I have no recollection of those years with him.”

Vicki Gunvalson, according to Jeana Keough, misses her ex-husband Donn and wishes for his return to ‘RHOC.’

When Emmett was accused of cheating on Kent, she dumped him right away.

She wished, however, that she had been notified.

“It appeared that no one cared about me or my family…

This will be the ONE AND ONLY time I address Steve.

https://t.co/DBT3HMgJRtpic.twitter.com/CuL3ecadgK Here’s my official statement: https://t.co/DBT3HMgJRtpic.twitter.com/CuL3ecadgK

October 22, 2021, Vicki Gunvalson (@vgunvalson)

