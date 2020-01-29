Vicki Gunvalson Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County After Demotion

Vicki Gunvalson‘s run as the O.G. from the O.C. is officially over.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star announced her departure from the Bravo reality TV series on Friday.

In a lengthy Instagram statement, Vicki said it was “time to say goodbye” to RHOC, adding, “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way.”

Her exit comes after Season 14 saw Vicki featured as a “friend” of the cast, as opposed to a full-fledged Housewife. The unexpected demotion shocked her fellow Bravolebrities at the time, but Vicki’s latest announcement isn’t a bombshell. During the RHOC reunion special, Vicki said she felt like a “has-been” next to her co-stars. Vicki’s defamation lawsuit against Bravo, which has since been dismissed, also left fans questioning her future on RHOC.

Don’t expect Vicki to stay unoccupied for long, though. She’s already promised a plethora of “exciting, empowering and inspirational” new projects.

“My podcast with Westwood One will be launching soon and I will have much more to say about this on Whoop It Up With Vicki,” she wrote. “I hope you will join me with my new journey so please stay tuned. I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience which my family and I have will never forget.”

Andy Cohen sent his well wishes to Vicki with a heartfelt tribute to their many shared memories.

“I remember the first reunion I did with Vicki Gunvalson. Occasionally our eyes would meet as I grilled the other women, and she would wink at me optimistically and effervescently as both of her deep dimples shone. She kept winking at me year after year, and it always made my heart smile. Vicki is an original, who remained her authentic self from her Family Van-freakout through her last reunion. It’s so hard to remain exactly who you are after being on television for so long, but Vicki is one of a kind. Thank you for everything, @vickigunvalson – what a ride. And it’s not over,” he wrote on Instagram

Last season’s cast starred Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke. The official cast for Season 15 has not yet been revealed, but Cohen had this to say when asked about the possibility of newcomers to the franchise.

“The casting for next season is some of the best casting we’ve had,” he shared on Jeff Lewis Live. “No matter how it shakes out, it’s going to be great because we have great casting. It’s hard to make moves when you don’t have a bench, both on the show and casting wise.”

Gunvalson, 57, appeared on every season of RHOC since its inception in 2006.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)