Vicki Gunvalson is ‘Too Much Woman’ for Peter Madrigal, and Lala from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ has a major regret following the reunion.

Peter Madrigal finds Vicki Gunvalson ‘too much woman,’ and Lala from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ has a major post-reunion regret.

Raquel Leviss was the only cast member who checked in on Lala Kent after the reunion, according to Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules.

Kent was chastised by Scheana Shay for making that remark.

She also revealed that after her breakup with Randall Emmett, she kept messaging Kent.

Kent apologises for his remark.

Kent also commented on Peter Madrigal and Vicki Gunvalson of The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Twitter flirting.

Is Kent convinced that Gunvalson and Madrigal would make a good couple?

When Andy Cohen asked if Kent and Leviss were still super close after the reunion, Kent addressed her post-reunion remark on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“I wouldn’t say we’re super close,” Kent said on the WWHL After Show.

“Not only is she stunning, but she also has a big heart.

And I now regret saying she was the only one.

Because my friends have been so supportive of me since the incident.”

Shay was hurt by Kent’s comment.

Shay said on her Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast, “I’ve messaged Lala about what I saw.”

“I’d already expressed my feelings.”

“People are saying things like, ‘I can’t believe Scheana didn’t reach out and this and that,'” she continued.

“And I just want to clear the air, and I could even post a screenshot of the text message where I check in on her,” she continued.

“I literally said, ‘How are you feeling about that? It f****** sucked.’ Shortly after we wrapped, I said, ‘How are you feeling about that? It f****** sucked.’

‘I won’t be able to see you in person.’

During Shay’s WWHL appearance, Kent appeared to agree with her.

“And my fixation on the end of the reunion – no one reaching out – was kind of like my selfish moment thinking that everyone should have cared how I was feeling,” Kent added.

“When it’s a difficult day for all of us.”

It’s not easy to have a reunion day.”

Cohen mentioned that Kent did the reunion virtually and wondered if it would have been better if she could have been there in person…

