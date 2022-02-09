Vicki Gunvalson of the Real Housewives of Orange County claims her BFF Tamra Judge’saved her LIFE’ after she ‘nearly choked to death’ while filming a new show.

Vicki Gunvalson of the REAL Housewives of Orange County said Tamra Judge “saved her LIFE” after she “nearly choked to death” while filming Ultimate Girls Trip.

The 59-year-old discussed the incident that occurred during the Bravo show’s second season filming.

“We shared a room together, and she even saved my life,” Vicki told Page Six of working on the show with Tamra, 54.

“I can’t remember exactly how she did it, but she did it.”

“We laugh about it now,” she said, “but I was like, ‘You saved my life,’ and she goes, ‘You dumb cluck.'”

Vicki was “choking on something,” according to a source, and Tamra “did the Heimlich” maneuver to save her.

Vicki also said she enjoyed spending time with Tamra because the Bravo stars don’t get to see each other very often during the interview.

“I’m just so busy with work, and I travel a lot, and every other week I go to Mexico, and I’m in Chicago,” Vick explained.

I travel a lot and it makes me happy.

“As a result, Tamra and I don’t get to see each other nearly as often as we’d like.

We talk on the phone every day, but we don’t get to see each other as often as we’d like.”

The new season of Ultimate Girls Trip will also feature RHONY alums Dorinda Medley, 57, and Jill Zarin, 58, RHOBH alums Taylor Armstrong, 50, and Brandi Glanville, 49, and RHOA alums Phaedra Parks, 48, and Eva Marcille, 37, in addition to Vicki and Tamra.

Dorinda’s Blue Stone Manor in the Berkshires served as the backdrop for the show.

Vicki confirmed her split from fiance Steve Lodge in September, just months before the terrifying incident.

Before calling it quits, the former couple had been engaged for two years.

“Steve and Vicki had been living apart for much of the pandemic,” according to E! News at the time.

“While Vicki was in the US, Steve had been living like a single man in Puerto Vallarta.”

Vicki then accused her ex-boyfriend of using her and acting in an “un-Christian-like” manner in October.

“He used me, he lied to me, he’s been dating a 36 year old and is not what he portrays himself to be,” she began her rant in the comments section of an Instagram post.

“No Christian man in his right mind would do what he’s done.”

“While sleeping in your bed running…” Tamra, 54, spoke up for her friend.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.