Vicki Gunvalson of the Real Housewives of Orange County reacts to Steve Lodge’s engagement three months after their breakup: ‘He’s a Fame Whore.’

Vicki Gunvalson of the Real Housewives of Orange County reacts to Steve Lodge’s engagement three months after the couple split: ‘He’s a Fame Whore.’

Vicki Gunvalson had something to say about her ex-fiancé’s news after Steve Lodge announced his engagement to Janis Carlson.

“He’s a fame whore who is obsessed with staying relevant,” Gunvalson said in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly on Monday, January 3, adding that she was “in no rush to start dating” right now.

“I went out with some friends, but I’m not interested in doing what he’s doing.”

Marriage is regarded as a sacred institution.”

Lodge, 63, had previously revealed his plans to marry Carlson, 37, in April, telling Us exclusively, “We are completely head over heels in love and can’t wait to be husband and wife.”

Janis is a stunning woman on the inside as well as the outside.”

The businessman gushed about his connection with Carlson while reflecting on his December 2021 proposal, saying, “We have incredible chemistry, we’re very compatible, emotionally connected, and have mutual respect for each other.”

We are yoked in the same way and hope to be happy.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum’s blunt response comes three months after her relationship with Lodge ended. Us reported in September 2021 that the couple had decided to call it quits after a two-year engagement.

“Steve broke up with Vicki while she was filming the [Real Housewives] spinoff show in the Berkshires,” a source told Us, adding that the exes “hadn’t gotten along” for a long time.

“She was traumatized when he told her this.”

It was the end of her.”

While candidly discussing the split that same month, the Coto Insurance president stated that no one was “at fault.”

“The rumors are correct.

“The time has come for Steve and me to either move forward or move on, and we are… moving on,” the reality star, who began dating Lodge in 2016, wrote on Instagram at the time.

“It’s just that we’re heading in opposite directions.”

I wish him all the happiness and good fortune that life has to offer, and he has reciprocated.

“I gave it my all, but sometimes that’s not enough.”

Tamra Judge, a friend of Gunvalson’s, publicly supported her former co-star at the time.

“You’ve got this @vickigunvalson life figured out.”

