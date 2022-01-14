Vicki Gunvalson wonders if John Cougar Mellencamp is single – ‘You Do Not Want to Date My Dad,’ Teddi exclaims on ‘RHOC.’

Vicki Gunvalson of The Real Housewives of Orange County is having trouble finding love, and she wondered if John Cougar Mellencamp was available.

She recently stated that she does not use dating apps, but the men she has been dating aren’t doing it for her.

Vanderpump Rules’ SUR manager Peter Madrigal recently offered to host Gunvalson at the restaurant to show her that good guys do exist.

However, during a podcast conversation with Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp, she wondered if Melllencamp’s father could be a possibility.

“By the way, is your dad single?” Gunvalson asked Mellencamp on her Two T’s in a Pod podcast after her last date fell short.

When asked how old Mellencamp’s rocker father is, Mellencamp insisted, “You do not want to date my dad.”

She replied, “I don’t know, 65?”

Gunvalson, on the other hand, stated that she is of a certain age.

“I’ll go no higher than 63.”

But if he’s really good, I’ll do 65.”

The fact that Gunvalson is dating her father, according to Mellencamp, is also a problem.

“He’s too short for you.”

Gunvalson agreed, “I heard you need a six foot requirement.”

Mellencamp revealed, “He’s probably 5 [foot]9 [inches].”

Then Judge joked to Gunvalson, “I kinda feel like you’re not young enough for him.”

With Mellencamp out of the picture, Gunvalson went on to share her date wish list, which was quite long.

“For starters, they have to love Jesus,” Gunvalson said.

“I’m between the ages of 55 and 63.

I’d like to be treated as a lady.

I’m looking for a man who wants to start a family.

I’d like for them to be self-contained.

Someone with whom I could share a laugh.

I’m looking for someone who will adore me.

Likes to travel and try new things.

Someone with whom I can cook, drink wine, and laugh.

However, avoid becoming an alcoholic.

I’m not a drug or alcohol user.

“I’m drawn to you.”

You won’t believe who I’m reuniting with https:t.cotRtCKxgIWupic.twitter.comqeQUteN5Od You won’t believe who I’m reuniting with https:t.cotRtCKxgIWupic.twitter.comqeQUteN5Od You won’t believe who I’m reuniting

Vicki Gunvalson compares her relationship with Steve Lodge to Lala Kent’s Randall Emmett heartbreak on ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County.’

“He must be self-assured but not egotistical.

Must be dedicated and loyal.

“It’s not a lie,” she added.

“Someone who cares about my friends and family.”

I don’t smoke and don’t intend to do so in the future.

There will be no drugs.

“I’m not into social media.”

“Nonsmoker? You thought the Cougs would be appropriate? He smokes,” Mellencamp interjected.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.