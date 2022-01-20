Vicky McClure is a married woman, but who is she?

Is Vicky McClure married?

Because of her role as Kate Fleming in Line of Duty, Vicky McClure has amassed a legion of fans.

Fans will be overjoyed to learn that she will appear in the new ITV drama Trigger Point.

Vicky McClure is an actress and former model from England.

She was born on the 8th of May 1983 in Wollaton, Nottingham, where she still resides.

She began acting at the Central Junior Television Workshop in the Midlands city when she was a child.

So far, she’s won two major acting awards and been nominated for a number of others.

Vicky is not married, but she has been in a long-term relationship with Jonny Owen, a Welsh producer, actor, and writer.

The couple got engaged on December 25, 2017, but have yet to book a venue.

Vicky, Martin Freeman, and Natasha O’Keeffe co-starred in Jonny’s 2013 film Svengali, which was written by Jonny.

“There’s a definite chemistry in the film that was down to the fact that we were genuinely attracted to each other,” Vicky told the Guardian of the film.

As of January 2022, Vicky McClure does not have any children, but her fiancé Jonny does.

Vicky frequently takes to Instagram to express her pride in her daughter in law’s accomplishments, as Owen is the father of aspiring radio presenter and in-demand DJ Katie Owen.

Vicky has played Detective Sergeant Kate Fleming in every season of the award-winning police drama Line of Duty.

She also played Paula, a mysterious and cunning maternity leave cover worker, in the BBC One psychological thriller The Replacement, in which she co-starred.

Her breakthrough came as a result of her appearance in This Is England, a television series that aired between 1986 and 1990.

Vicky reprised her role as Lol, winning a BAFTA for best actress in a drama series in 2011, and she also appeared in Broadchurch.

She also starred in Mother’s Day and Action Team, the latter of which she admitted she “really struggled to keep my s**t together!” during filming due to its comedic nature.

She starred in Alex Rider, an Amazon Prime series, in 2020.

Trigger Point premieres on ITV on Sunday, January 23 at 9 p.m.

Six episodes of the Sunday night drama will air in January and February.

On the ITV Hub, viewers will be able to catch up on any missed episodes.