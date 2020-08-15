Vicky Pattison hints she’s broody as she gushes over boyfriend Ercan with her baby niece

VICKY Pattison has hinted that she’s broody as she gushed over her baby niece sitting on boyfriend Ercans lap.

The reality star, 31, was back in her home town of Newcastle for a few days and made sure she had enough time to drop in and visit her family, including gorgeous baby Mavie.

An extremely proud auntie Vicky took to Instagram to show off some of the most adorable snaps and videos of her six-month-old niece.

In one particular video Mavie can be seen sitting on boyfriend Ercan’s lap in a cute pink outfit playing with his iPhone.

Vicky couldn’t help but wonder if this is what the future has in stall for her and captioned the post: “If my future looks anything like this I will be a pretty happy bunny.”

In another post she simply wrote: “I love these two so much @ercan_ram”

After admitting that she wasn’t too keen on starting a family with ex John Nobles, it seems that priorities in her life have changed as the years have gone on.

Back in October Vicky was left in tears during an episode of her TV show, Vicky Pattison: No Filter, after a fertility doctor told her some harsh home truths about her having kids.

She was told that she would have to cut down on her alcohol in take if she waned to start a family in the future.

Before going to collect her results, the Geordie lass admitted: “I never thought I’d be this worried about motherhood being part of my future.

“If I get the results and they’re bad, or I can’t freeze my eggs or something, I will be devastated. I definitely want to be a mum.”

All worries aside, Vicky’s blood hormone level came back healthy, but the doctor did say she’d have to change her lifestyle.

In January the brunette beauty revealed to OK! online that Ercan, 26, offered to have children with her earlier than he had planned because of their five year age gap.

She explained: “He said to me, ‘If you want to have kids now we can have kids now but, it’s not the right time and you know that yourself if you’re honest’.”

She added: “I was like, ‘I know’. I love the stage we’re at, we have weekends away, we spend time with our families, we’re on about moving house, it’s a lovely stage and having a baby would just complicate that and I don’t know if either of us are ready.

“I had be really realistic and there’s part of us would love a baby so much but I know it’s not the right time.”

Vicky started dating the former Towie star in January 2019, just three months after dumping her cheating fiance John.

After three months of dating the Judge Geordie star decided to call it quits with their blossoming romance after still not being over her ex.

But since then, the pair’s relationship has gone from strength to strength and they moved in together after six months.

And although it seems like the pair think it may not be time to start a family, they certainly won’t have any trouble starting one when they want to.

She told told The Sun back in May: “I’m with a man who’s so lovely to me that I worry about getting out the door when I leave isolation.

“Not because of the size of my arse but the size of my head because he makes me feel so good about myself.

“He wants kisses when I’ve got no make-up on, he’s always touching my bum. He always want to have sex.

“I think he’s fallen in love with who I am a a person and so when he looks at me.

“He doesn’t see this little boy face and Mrs Trunchbull bun and squidgy mid-section.

“He sees a person he loves, and I’ve never had that before.”