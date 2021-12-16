Victims of Larry Nassar’s sexual assault have reached a (dollar)380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics.

Victims of Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse have reached a (dollar)380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics.

The victims of former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar have reached an agreement with USA Gymnastics (USAG) and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) for a (dollar)380 million settlement.

Both organizations must also make significant reforms to prevent future abuse, according to the agreement.

“These mighty institutions made it possible for Dr.

Nassar to prosper and avoid detection of his crimes,” Tasha Schwikert-Warren, a former Olympian and Nassar victim, said in a statement announcing the settlement on Monday.

“I am proud of my survivor sisters, who demonstrated courage and leadership in helping to reach this agreement.”

The bankruptcy plan’s commitment by USAG and USOPC to institutional reform gives me hope that this will never happen again.”

Nassar, who worked as a team doctor for USAG and previously worked as a doctor at Michigan State University, a local gymnastics club, and a high school, abused hundreds of female athletes under the guise of medical treatment over the course of several decades.

After pleading guilty to multiple child pornography and sexual abuse charges, he is currently serving over 100 years in prison.

In 2018, USAG filed for bankruptcy as the number of lawsuits related to Nassar’s sexual abuse grew.

Attorney John Manly, whose firm represents over 100 Nassar victims, described the move as a “delay tactic,” but the organization claimed it was necessary to resolve the victims’ claims.

According to a press release issued Monday, the organization will emerge from bankruptcy in the coming weeks and will continue its reform efforts.

“This historic settlement brings the Larry Nassar scandal to a close,” Manly said on Monday.

“Survivors have now received a total of (dollar)880 million in compensation for their pain and suffering at the hands of this monster and the institutions that enabled him, including Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics, and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.”

“To avoid their legal and moral responsibility, these organizations spent more than (dollar)100 million on corporate lawyers,” Manly added.

“We won for one simple reason: the survivors’ courage and tenacity.

These courageous women spoke out about their abuse in front of the world in countless media interviews, so that no other child has to suffer physical, emotional, or sexual abuse in order to pursue their dreams.”

After an investigation, survivors of Nassar’s abuse testified before the Senate in September.

