Victor Proposes to Ellie With a Seashell on ’90 Day Fiancé’

On Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, despite some serious issues between them, Ellie and Victor decided to take the next step in their relationship.

Victor proposed to Ellie with a seashell on the beach in an impromptu moment.

Ellie left behind her successful pizza business and all of her Seattle friends to be with her boyfriend, Victor, whom she met while vacationing on Providencia, a Colombian island.

Her friends were skeptical of her decision because he had cheated on her with another woman, who confronted Ellie with evidence after Victor initially denied it, but she eventually forgave him.

But, just as she was getting ready to leave, Providencia was hit by a category 5 hurricane.

Ellie, who had already tragically lost her first husband to an overdose on prescription painkillers, still dropped everything to be with him, despite the fact that their situation had drastically changed.

Victor escaped the hurricane unscathed, but it left him traumatized, and the house he had been renovating for Ellie was destroyed.

Victor and Ellie fought as a result of the tense nature of their situation, with Ellie claiming that Victor treated her like an “a**hole,” while Victor was irritated with Ellie because she asked realistic questions about how they would support themselves now that their plan to open a beach bar had become much more complicated due to the lack of tourists.

Victor claimed she had no knowledge of the island and was only interested in money, and that he would repay her and be done with it.

Ellie became enraged and expressed her dissatisfaction with her current situation in Providencia.

On Sunday’s episode, Ellie said, “It was definitely the biggest fight we’ve ever gotten into.”

“It was crazy, it went from zero to sixty in a matter of seconds, and I’m still upset about it today, and I honestly don’t know if he’ll come back to San Andrés, or even if I want him to.”

I’m sad to leave the island.

It was just a metaphor for our current relationship.

It’s just ruined and strewn about, and that’s how I feel on the inside.”

Ellie decided she would rather sleep during their argument.

