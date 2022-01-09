Victoria, 26, the pregnant daughter of Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo, rips a body-shaming troll after the star shared a new photo.

Victoria Caputo, the pregnant daughter of Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo, ripped a body-shaming troll after the reality star shared a new photo of herself on social media.

On Instagram, Victoria posted a photo of a “pregnant woman.”

Theresa’s daughter was dressed in a sweater with an M-shaped necklace.

The actress from Long Island Medium split her long blondish hair into two ponytails.

She had been experiencing “symptoms” of her pregnancy since she was 33 weeks pregnant.

“Constant sweating, acid reflex, and fatigue,” Victoria described her symptoms.

Victoria announced in August 2021 that she and her husband Michael Mastrandrea are expecting their first child.

“Special delivery coming February 2022,” she wrote on Instagram.

Michael and Victoria tied the knot in May of 2021.

The reality star posted a screenshot of a troll’s comment on her Instagram Story.

“I have to be honest,” the troll said.

“You’ve put on a lot of weight.”

“I have to be honest,” Victoria retorted.

With a smiley face emoji, I said, “Mind your own business.”

“Aww thanks for telling me something I didn’t know,” she wrote on Instagram.

With pink heart emojis, she said, “So sweet.”

The TV personality revealed that the troll had blocked her on social media in the following Story.

“I am now blocked,” wrote Victoria.

“It’s amazing to see how people react behind their phonecomputer!”

Victoria revealed her baby bump in a short clip on Instagram during the first week of January.

The TV personality wore a pair of tan sweatpants and lifted her shirt just before her due date.

For the occasion, the TLC star wore her long brunette hair down.

She was standing next to a friend who appeared to be reading a children’s book.

The friend then closed the book and stared directly at the camera.

“My friend is in there,” Victoria’s female companion said.

The female companion then began rubbing Victoria’s baby belly.

“Congratulations,” Victoria said to the camera.

The duo’s voices were autotuned to sound cartoonish.

Victoria embellished the funny video with a slew of laughing face emojis.

Theresa, 55, and her ex-husband Larry, 64, were married for nearly 30 years before their divorce was finalized in 2018.

Theresa and Larry married in 1989.

Theresa and Larry have a son, Larry Jr., in addition to Victoria.