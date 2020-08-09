Victoria and David Beckham pay late night visit to beach bar in Miami with sons Romeo, Brooklyn and Cruz

VICTORIA and David Beckham took a late night trip to a beach bar in Miami.

The power couple were not alone as they joined by sons Romeo, 17, Brooklyn, 21, and Cruz, 15.

Victoria, 46, shared an adorable snap of her husband a three boys on Instagram as they enjoyed some family time together.

It’s clear that the boys share a very close bond with their famous dad, and their proud mum opted to share the special moment with her fans.

She wrote: “My boys are back together @romeobeckham @brooklynbeckham @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham.”

The Beckham clan flew out to spend time in The Sunshine State after David, 45, signed a seven-year contract after purchasing Inter Miami CF.

The getaway comes after the huge news that Brooklyn got engaged to girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn and Nicola had been dating for eight months before the engagement and were first linked late last year after his relationship with Hana Cross came to an end.

The soon-to-be married couple spent lockdown together at Nicola’s family mansion in the US, before Brooklyn popped the question.

Posh and Becks were delighted with the engagement news as they said they “couldn’t be happier”.

David and Victoria’s second eldest child Romeo was spotted on a romantic getaway with girlfriend Mia Regan in Cornwall last month.

The 17-year-old model was barely at home after returning from a family holiday in Italy before heading off to the idyllic seaside spot.

The happy couple – who began dating in May 2019 – documented their trip on Instagram as they visited Porthcothan Bay.

Romeo shared a snap of himself dressed in a tracksuit and yellow Crocs on a cliff.

Meanwhile, Mia, 17, looked incredible in a tie-dye midi dress and matching orange sandals as she stood on a rock.