Victoria and David Beckham’s 22-year marriage has a “special intimacy” behind it, as they ‘can’t wait’ to be grandparents.

It’s been a quarter-century since a chance meeting in the Manchester United lounge between a footballer and a pop star sparked one of showbiz’s most enduring partnerships.

Victoria Adams stood outside the Rookery Hall Hotel in Nantwich, Cheshire, just a year after they first saw each other, on a chilly January day in 1998.

Posh Spice, 23, posed for photographers alongside her fresh-faced, floppy-haired fiancé David Beckham.

Victoria declared, “I am the happiest girl [in]the world today… I’m with the man I know I’ll grow old and wrinkly with,” after showing off her three-carat marquise-cut diamond ring to the assembled press.

Mr. and Mrs. Goldenballs may be a few years away from their golden years, but the Beckhams have one of the most enduring celebrity marriages after four children, 22 years of marriage, and the creation of a £380 million empire.

The couple’s unity is now signaled through endearing social media posts, a shared excitement for their eldest son Brooklyn’s impending April 9 wedding to heiress Nicola Peltz, and an ability to laugh with one another – something I’ve witnessed first-hand on a number of occasions.

I saw the megawatt couple hold court with beauty writers covering the launch of their Intimately Beckham fragrances in Venice in 2006, while sitting in a magnificent Italian palazzo.

Following the multi-course, Michelin-star-worthy meal, David and Victoria went around the room, charming the guests.

“Everyone adores David!” Victoria exclaimed, laughing as she turned to face a pair of female guests who were staring at her husband with adoration.

“But everyone just thinks I’m funny.”

Who wants to be the sexy one instead of the funny one?”

David didn’t miss a beat in his performance.

He drew his wife closer, saying, “I think you’re very sexy.”

David and Victoria had an instant connection when they first met in early 1997.

While David had mentioned Posh to Manchester United teammate Gary Neville in the Spice Girls Say You’ll Be There video, saying, “Oh, I like that one in the little black catsuit,” it was Posh who requested to meet the up-and-coming sports star at an Old Trafford charity football match.

She’d gone to the game with Mel C, a football fan.

Victoria later wrote to her teenage self in a letter for British Vogue, “Love at first sight does exist.”

It will occur to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge – though you will be slightly inebriated, to be precise…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.