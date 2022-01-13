Victoria Beckham, David Beckham’s ‘****hole’ wife, is told to ‘Come Home Happier.’

Victoria Beckham, Victoria Beckham’s ‘****hole’ wife, is told by David Beckham to ‘Come Home Happier.’

David Beckham adores his wife, Victoria Beckham, regardless of her mood, but he isn’t above criticizing her.

On her lunch, the 47-year-old former Spice Girl turned fashion designer shared a sweet and hilarious note from her athlete husband.

With a smiley face, the Post-It says, “Enjoy Lunch ****hole… return home happier.”

“Lots of love, you know who…” it continues.

Victoria gushed over the note, writing, “Even when I’m grumpy, he looks after me! Thank you for my lunch @davidbeckham,” on her Instagram Stories.

David isn’t afraid to show his affection for his wife.

“Happy Birthday mama, we love you so much and you deserve the best day ever,” he wrote on Instagram in April, wishing her a happy birthday.

We love you x @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham (hashtag)HarperSeven.” “To the best mummy and wife, happy 47th birthday @victoriabeckham (I’m still 45 btw) we Love u x @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham (hashtag)HarperSeven.”

Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) shared a post.

The couple has four children and has been married for 22 years.

Watch this video for more information:

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED:

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) shared this.

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) shared a post on Twitter.

David Beckham Tells ‘****hole’ Wife Victoria Beckham to ‘Come Home Happier’