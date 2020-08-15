Victoria Beckham dresses up for date night with husband David after mocking his iconic photoshoot

VICTORIA Beckham enjoyed a date night with husband David on Friday night after mocking his iconic photoshoot.

The fashion designer, 46, told fans she was “all dressed up” for their evening together and posed in a stunning red maxi dress.

She wrote: “All dressed up for date night with @davidbeckham 🧡🧡”

Victoria accessorised with a delicate gold necklace, a pair of gold hoops and a black waist belt which features two gold swans.

The former Spice Girl wore her hair in a sleek, low ponytail.

Earlier this month Victoria playfully mocked her husband as he recreated one of his iconic photoshoots from 15 years ago.

Sharing two images side-by-side, David wrote: “Same look, few more grey hairs 15 years on.

“Having some fun with @BrooklynBeckham recreating this shot from 15 years ago by the legendary @annieleibovitz. #DavidBeckhamFragrances.”

Victoria was quick to comment on it and said: “This is the best post I have every seen!!! It is EVERYTHING!! 😂😂.”

However, David was having none of it and teased back: “Whatever @victoriabeckham better than your golden hour shot that I didn’t know u were posting.”

Instagram users were loving the exchange between the power couple, who celebrated 21 years of marriage last month.

One person commented: “Love you guys,” while another said: “haha love this! yep you have been married for years… sort thing id say to my hubby haha 😂.”

A third fan added: “haha you beckhams are the best 😂 (sic),” while a fourth wrote: “You’re so lucky, he just keeps getting hotter for every year😍.”

The Beckham clan are currently enjoying a summer holiday in Greece where David was pictured enjoying some quality time with his nine-year-old daughter Harper in the ocean.

The pair were joined by Harper’s big brothers; 21-year-old Brooklyn, 17-year-old Romeo, and 15-year-old Cruz.

David first met wife Victoria back in 1997 whilst she was a member of the Spice Girls alongside Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Mel C and Mel B.

Known as Posh Spice, David claims that prior to meeting Victoria at a charity football match, he had watched her music videos and commented to his teammates that he was attracted to her.

The couple announced their engagement in 1998 and were married on July 4, 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland.