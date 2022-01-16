Victoria Beckham flaunts her new make-up look in an unfiltered photo.

Victoria Beckham flaunts her new make-up look in an unfiltered photograph.

VICTORIA Beckham flaunted her make-up prowess in an unfiltered selfie.

Victoria Beckham, 47, shared a photo of her makeup after showing fans how to apply products from her Victoria Beckham cosmetics line.

The fashion mogul posed with her head cocked to the side to show off her finished look, which included a smoky eye and a neutral lip.

Victoria sat in a car while taking the selfie, which also showed off her massive diamond ring from David Beckham, which she posted to her Instagram stories.

She captioned the photo, “The finished look! A slightly softer version for the day.”

Victoria recently admitted that 2021 “wasn’t the easiest,” but she is looking forward to a successful 2022.

And the Beckhams began the year in style, taking their new mega-boat out on its maiden voyage with family, including Victoria’s parents, Anthony and Jackie Adams, who were photographed sitting between the Beckhams in exclusive photos obtained by The Sun.

Seven is the name of the ship, which is a combination of his shirt number for the Red Devils and his country’s skipper, as well as the middle name of his ten-year-old daughter Harper.

Following a visit to the Ferretti shipyard in Forli, the 46-year-old father of four splashed out on the 93.5-foot yacht.

It was given to proud Becks near its mooring, which is close to the star’s £19 million Miami penthouse.

Harper, the couple’s second son Romeo, 19, and his partner Mia Regan, also 19, were seen having a good time on social media.

Victoria flaunted her petite frame and peach bum as she gazed out the window of their yacht at the sea.

In a pair of black Reebok shorts and a matching sports bra, she looked stunning.

Cruz, Victoria’s 16-year-old son, Libby Adams, Victoria’s 20-year-old niece, and friend Ahmed Al-Sibai were also on board.