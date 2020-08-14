Victoria Beckham fuels rumours son Brooklyn married in secret as she shares snap of him wearing a ring

VICTORIA Beckham has fuelled rumours that her eldest son Brooklyn is already married to Nicola Peltz thanks to her latest Instagram post.

Victoria, 46, shared a snap on Thursday evening of her 21-year-old son posing next to his younger brother Cruz, which may have been taken on their recent holiday.

In the photo, Brooklyn is wearing a white T-shirt which shows off his array of tattoos, dark sunglasses and a cap backwards.

However, more importantly, the eldest of the Beckham brood is sporting a gold ring that very much looks like a wedding band as he poses for the camera.

The former Spice Girl captioned the post: “Love u so much @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham X 📷 @nicolaannepeltz.”

Some of Victoria’s 28.5 million followers were quick to comment on the picture, with one person asking: “Is brooklyn married already??”

A second person wrote: “Ooooooh that’s a wedding ring…!!!!” while a third added: “Did they get married??”

Brooklyn’s fiancée Nicola Anne Peltz commented on the picture too and wrote: “so handsome!!!”

The 25-year-old actress and Brooklyn announced their engagement last month, after dating for less than a year and certainly seem very loved-up.

This isn’t the first time that fans have speculated the pair might have already gotten hitched after Nicola uploaded a photo of them together wearing “wedding rings”.

The rumours went into overdrive when Brooklyn’s friend Leon Anderson referred to Nicola as “Mrs Beckham”.

Brooklyn shared a black-and-white photo of Nicola, who was wearing a black nightie.

Then underneath, Leon commented: “Mrs Beckham”, which came just hours after Brooklyn shared an image of his gold band.

Just two days ago, the budding photographer shared a snap of him and Nicola enjoying a kiss on holiday and wrote alongside it: “It’s me and you forever.”

Nicola, who starred in popular TV series Bates Motel, has become a firm part of the Beckham family in recent weeks and has even referred to David and Victoria’s nine-year-old daughter as her “special baby sister”.

It seems the blonde actress is also a keen photographer, as not only did she take the picture of Brooklyn, she also snapped his brother Cruz whilst he was having a shave.

Victoria also shared that on Instagram and posted “kisses” to her future daighter-in-law.