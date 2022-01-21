Victoria Beckham is selling a pair of black leggings that she describes as “practical.” They cost £490.

For £490, Victoria Beckham is selling ‘practical’ black leggings.

VICTORIA Beckham is selling black leggings that she describes as “practical.” They cost £490.

However, she warns buyers of the 80% viscose “essentials” that they are made of “delicate yarns” and that “wearing and cleaning” should be done with caution.

“Practicality and ease are hallmarks of the pre-SpringSummer collection,” she explains to customers, “with classic pieces elevated through fine details and special finishing touches.”

“The Compact Shine High Waisted Legging is a case in point.”

Critics point out that a tenner can get you a pair of seemingly similar shoes from Amazon or the clothing giant Shein.

In just seven years, the former Spice Girl’s fashion label has lost nearly £60 million, with £16.6 million lost in 2020 alone.

According to fashion magazine Vogue, leggings are back in style.

“When it comes to leggings, you either love them or hate them,” it said.

“The best leggings aren’t the ones you wear to yoga or on lazy days; they’re the ones that elevate your style.”