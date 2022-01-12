Victoria Caputo, the pregnant daughter of Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo, shared sonograms and said her baby girl is due in ‘5 weeks.’

Victoria Caputo, the pregnant daughter of Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo, shared sonograms and announced that her baby girl is due in ‘5 weeks.’

Victoria, the pregnant daughter of LONG ISLAND Medium Theresa Caputo, shared her sonograms as she approaches the due date of her first child.

The 26-year-old posted the photos to Instagram, announcing that her baby’s due date is only a matter of weeks away.

Victoria shared a series of photos of her sonograms, which she received after her Monday doctor’s appointment.

She also posted videos of her unborn baby girl in her mother’s womb on her due date in February.

“In just over 5 weeks, my chunky monkey will be here! Look at those lips already (hashtag)babyM(hashtag)34weeks,” she wrote in the caption.

“And up until this sonogram, I thought she resembled me.”

We may have a future @michaelmastrandrea!”

Michael Mastrandrea, her husband, responded to the post with a sweet message for his expecting wife: “I can’t wait to hold her and raise her with you! You’re going to be the best mom ever!”

Back in August, the couple announced on social media that they were expecting their first child.

“Special delivery coming February 2022,” Victoria captioned a photo on Instagram, alluding to her husband’s line of work.

The photos showed a onesie with a slice of pizza on the front and the words “special delivery” emblazoned on it, as well as an announcement board and a pair of baby shoes.

In other photos, the couple is wearing black T-shirts with pizzas on them, one of which is missing a slice.

They hold up a smaller T-shirt with the missing slice as a cute touch.

In another photo, Victoria can be seen wearing a “pizza in the oven” T-shirt next to her husband, who is wearing one that says “The pizza maker.”

In May 2021, Victoria and Michael, who owns and works in an Italian restaurant, married in a ceremony on Long Island.

After dating Victoria for two years, he proposed to her in February 2019.

The couple celebrated a number of anniversaries together, including the purchase of their first home in May 2020.

On Instagram, they announced the news, writing, “Holy s**t, we’re homeowners.”

Victoria’s famous mother threw her a baby shower in November, and she celebrated her daughter’s big news by sharing a photo from the event.

Theresa stole the show in a colorful tight-fitting dress that appeared to be decked out in graffiti, while the former reality star dazzled in a long white lace gown.

“There are no words for the feeling of your baby having a baby,” the Long Island Medium actress wrote alongside the photo.

This beautiful momma-to-be has a shower today.”

Theresa finished the caption with three hashtags, including “baby… “, after tagging Victoria’s Instagram account.

