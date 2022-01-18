Victoria Caputo, the pregnant daughter of Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo, slams a troll who called her “wide” in a new maternity photo.

In a new maternity photo, Victoria Caputo, the pregnant daughter of Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo, slams a troll who called her “wide.”

Victoria Caputo, THERESA Caputo’s pregnant daughter, slammed a social media troll who remarked on her weight after she shared a new maternity photo.

The reality star has been sharing pregnancy updates in the lead up to the birth of her first child, which is set to happen in February.

Victoria found herself in a fight with a critic who body-shamed her after she shared a photo from a photoshoot she did with her husband Michael Mastrandrea.

Victoria shared a photo of herself wearing a fitted black dress and her long brunette hair down in waves on Instagram.

She stood in front of a gray backdrop with her husband, who was also dressed in a black shirt and gray jeans.

Both hands were around Victoria’s pregnant belly as the soon-to-be parents smiled at the camera.

“Sneak peak of my maternity shoot,” she wrote on Instagram.

I can’t stop looking at these photos by @jessicaelbarphotography, they’re incredible!”

While fans have praised the Long Island native’s appearance, calling it “stunning,” some users have been less complimentary.

“I like you, but omg you got wide,” one person wrote.

Victoria clapped back at the troll’s “rude” words in her Instagram Stories.

“No that’s mean disrespectful and rude especially since I’m carrying a child!” she wrote. “I’d rather you didn’t like me so you didn’t have to make Nasty comments as I’m 8 months pregnant but thank you.”

This isn’t the first time the TV personality has fought back against body shamers.

The 27-year-old shared a selfie selfie of a “pregnant woman” on Instagram earlier this month, which drew negative feedback from fans.

At 33 weeks, Theresa’s only daughter was experiencing “symptoms” of pregnancy, as she listed them: “constant sweating, acid reflex, and fatigue.”

Victoria used her Instagram Story after sharing the photo to share a troll’s comment for her.

“I have to be truthful,” the individual said.

“You’ve put on a lot of weight.”

“I have to be honest,” Victoria clapped back.

With a smiley face emoji, I said, “You should mind your own business.”

“Aww thanks for telling me something I didn’t know,” she wrote on Instagram.

With pink heart emojis, it’s “so sweet.”

The TV personality revealed that the troll had blocked her on social media in the next story.

“I am now blocked,” wrote Victoria.

“It’s amazing to see how people react behind their phonecomputer.”

The new mom hasn’t had an easy pregnancy, as evidenced by a recent photo of her crying…

