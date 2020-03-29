Victoria Justice, Ariana Grande And More Have a Victorious 10th Anniversary Reunion on Zoom

Ariana GrandeVictoria Justiceand the rest of the Victorious cast gathered ’round on Zoom on Friday to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary.

“Hey everybody, it’s the cast of Victorious!” announced the Nickelodeon show’s creator, Dan Schneider. “We were all supposed to get together tonight on the 10th anniversary of the premiere of Victorious but we couldn’t ’cause of the current situation so we got together virtually, thank you Zoom. Here we are, we’re all together. Thank you so much for accepting Victorious into our homes and for making us a part of your lives.”

The 27-year-old actress, who played Tori Vega on the show, them jumped in and told fans, “Oh my gosh, we love you guys! Thank you so much for supporting our show and after all these years, 10 years, it’s absolutely insane! We hope that you guys are staying home and staying safe and staying healthy. Sending you guys all our love in the world.”

After Victoria’s message to the fans, Ariana brought up her glass of wine and cheered to the 10-year anniversary of the show.

On her own Instagram account, she also shared the screenshot of her and the rest of the cast on Zoom writing, “happy.” In a comment on Victoria’s Instagram, Ariana also wrote “my heart is yelling. love you so much. the best night.”

Ariana and Victoria were joined by Schneider, Daniella Monet, Avan Jogia, Matt Bennett, Eric Lange and Leon Thomas.

After sharing a series of throwback pics, Victoria wrote on Instagram in a lengthy caption just how much the show meant to her.

“10 years of Victorious!!! It’s actually a little crazy typing that, because in a lot of ways it feels like it was just yesterday. I’ll never forget how I cried at our very first table read. I cried because I was sooo frickin’ happy!!! This show changed my life & I’m so grateful I got to share it with this amazing, insanely talented group of people,” she wrote. “We share memories together that I look back fondly on to this day & will always cherish. Thank you so much to all the fans who continue to love and support our show. Makes me real happy to see that it’s still enjoyed by so many of you.”

Dynasty actress Elizabeth Gillies also wrote on Instagram, “10 years. Couldn’t write down half the memories if I tried. I love these guys so much. The years we spent at Nick on Sunset filming Victorious held some of the most wonderful and precious moments I’ll ever have in my life. We were kids. We all grew up together on that show. We laughed as hard as we worked. We were family 10 years ago and we still are now. (No, really, I’m serious—we were texting each other for over 2 hours last night).”

She went on, “Thank you to all the fans, old and new, for embracing our weird little show and for continuing to keep it alive so many years later. Thank you @danwarp for creating these characters that would end up shaping us for a lifetime and for bringing the wild world of Hollywood Arts to life. Those vibrant sets in the middle of Hollywood were our office for 4 years. Dream job. Anyway- I love Victorious, I love my Victorious family & I love you guys. VICTORIOUS!! (you’re all old enough to drink now, right?).”

Daniella Monet also took to Instagram to share a lengthy and heartfelt post dedicated to Victorious and its loyal fans.

“the last time we were all together. miss you guys, i miss Victorious, nick on sunset, i miss laughing all the time, getting nervous before run throughs, our cute little dressing rooms, spending way too long in hair and make up, my crazy Trina shoes and tiny shorts w big shirts because my boobs were too big for a kids show, i even miss being freezing during crazy long night shoots,” she wrote. “i miss the choreography because i was convinced i was a dancer (I’m not), i don’t totally miss recording songs because i can’t sing, but i miss hearing you guys sing ALL DAY.”

Monet went on, “i miss the concerts we did together, especially that one in Florida and London, i actually think that’s all we did, i miss the trip to mall of America, and just all the the different places we traveled to together… aw and i miss trying to make Liz feel better about flying and taking elevators, i miss prank calling ea other from different hotel rooms… most of all, miss seeing you guys every day. cheers to our 10 year anniversary. what a show, what a cast. love you guys. thank you to every single one of you who watched and supported us then and now. best fans in the game.”

The “God is a Woman” singer commented on her post, writing, “miss u. miss u all and everything u mentioned so much. so so much.”