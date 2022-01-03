Victoria Messer, Leah Messer’s sister, has shared new photos of her sister after fans speculated that she is pregnant with Jaylan Mobley’s baby.

Victoria Messer, the sister of Teen Mom Leah Messer, has shared new photos of the star after fans speculated that she is expecting Jaylan Mobley’s child.

The 27-year-old partied with Leah and her new boyfriend Jaylan on New Year’s Eve.

Victoria shared a number of photos from the party on Instagram on Sunday, including photos of herself, Leah, and Jaylan.

Leah, 29, looked stunning in a black gown with a plunging neckline as she posed with her sister.

Meanwhile, Jaylan wore a floral shirt and black pants, while Victoria wore a white shirt, leopard-print blazer, and black jeans to look stylish.

“Happy New Year!!” Victoria wrote on the photo.

“I’m counting down the days until you’re here with us @royer.cr The best is yet to come,” she wrote, referring to her baby daddy.

Victoria announced her engagement to Royer Rodriguez in August, posting an Instagram photo of the couple kissing and a close-up of her ring.

Victoria is the mother of Cerenity and Cami with her ex Brian Jones and Domenick Crapello, and the couple has a one-year-old son Cai.

Fans believe the Teen Mom 2 star is expecting her fourth child, so she rang in the new year with her sister.

During the same New Year’s Eve bash, Leah and Jaylan took part in a photo shoot.

While many fans praised Leah’s beauty, others claimed she appeared to be pregnant.

The couple showed off their PDA in the new photos, holding each other close in intimate positions.

In one instance, Jaylan’s hand rested on her thigh as she pushed him against the wall, while in another, they kissed to commemorate the year 2022.

Teen Mom fans speculated that Leah was pregnant because her figure-hugging dress revealed a “bump.”

“OMG!!! Is she pregnant?” one person wondered, while another commented, “Looks like a baby bump.”

“She does look pregnant, and he has his hand on her tummy in one of the pictures,” a third said.

Some of the MTV star’s fans, on the other hand, speculated that she was just “bloated” and not pregnant.

One follower wrote, “Why must people assume a woman is pregnant if she has some weight in her stomach?”

“She’s naturally slim,” a second added, “so a big meal will give her a tum.”

In an Instagram Story post, Leah responded to the rumors that she’s expecting a child.

She debunked the rumors by sharing “daily insights” from her pregnancy calendar, which included a section titled “Chance of getting pregnant.”

