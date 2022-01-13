Victoria Rose Cipriani is Danny Cipriani’s wife.

Who is Victoria Rose Cipriani, Danny Cipriani’s wife?

DANNY Cipriani used to be known as a lady’s man, with Kelly Brook and Katie Price among his conquests.

He has settled down now and is happily married to Victoria Rose.

Victoria Rose O’Callaghan was born in Derby, England.

She is said to be a mental health advocate.

She had two long-term relationships before meeting Danny, one with Steven Austin and the other with Gavin Dunnicliffe.

Steve is the father of her first child, and he died tragically in September 1999 at the age of 22.

“She was very young when she had her first baby,” Victoria’s half-sister Zara Newbold told MailOnline.

“She and Steve seemed to be happy together, and I believe they would have had a long relationship.”

“However, he died in a not-so-pleasant accident, leaving Vicky with a young child, which was a difficult situation for her.

“We grew up in Derby, but Vicky moved away later because she desired bigger and better things.

She then relocated to Essex and then to London.”

Victoria previously had a relationship with Alex Reid, a former cage fighter and Katie Price’s ex-husband.

After his relationship with Chantelle Houghton ended in 2012, the two started dating.

Danny Cipriani and Victoria Rose have revealed that they will marry on April 27, 2021, in an “intimate” ceremony.

“Today we officially became Mr and Mrs Cipriani in a small intimate setting with our nearest and dearest,” Victoria wrote on Instagram.

“When travel is permitted, we plan to celebrate our big day in a Caribbean style.”

“A toast to love, laughter, and, most importantly, our happily ever after.”

This is where our journey starts.

“I adore you, Dannie Cipriani.”

“Officially Mrs Cipriani @victoriarosecipriani – married my best friend today!!,” Danny wrote on Instagram.

In August 2020, the couple got engaged after only four months of dating.

Victoria and Cipriani tragically lost their baby at 24 weeks, according to Cipriani.

“We lost River, our son, at 24 weeks,” he wrote.

“It was and always will be difficult, but we supported each other and discovered our love grew and became stronger.”

Victoria is the mother of two children and gave birth to her first child, Jade, when she was 14 years old.

In 2016, Jade became a mother for the first time, and in 2021, she will become a mother for the second time.

Kameron is her adolescent son.