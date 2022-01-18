Victoria, the pregnant daughter of Long Island journalist Theresa Caputo, poses completely naked in a new maternity photo shoot.

Victoria, the pregnant daughter of Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo, poses completely naked in a new maternity photo shoot.

The 27-year-old revealed in August that she and husband Michael Mastrandrea are expecting their first child.

Since then, the couple has enjoyed sharing their journey into parenthood on social media with their fans.

Jessica Elbar, a photographer, shot the couple’s maternity shoot recently.

Victoria and Michael shared the beautiful photos on Instagram.

One photo depicts the model completely naked, with only a sheet to hide her modesty, while cradling her growing baby bump.

In the other, the restaurant owner can be seen standing behind the expectant mother, her stomach in her hands.

“Sneak peak of my maternity shoot,” Victoria teased her followers.

I’m in awe of @jessicaelbarphotography’s work.

“Life is really really good right now,” Michael captioned his photo.

The Long Island Medium star shared her sonograms earlier this week, revealing that her baby’s due date is only a few weeks away.

Victoria shared pictures of her sonograms with her fans.

“My chunky monkey will be here in about 5 weeks! Look at those lips already (hashtag)babyM(hashtag)34weeks,” she told her followers.

“And up until this sonogram, I thought she resembled me.”

We might have a @michaelmastrandrea knocking on our door!”

It comes after Victoria’s emotional breakdown in response to a cryptic post.

“Big or small, sometimes things can trigger you out of nowhere,” she captioned a photo of herself crying.

“All you have to do is say fuck it! and let it go after you’ve had a good cry.”

After the reality star shared a photo of a “pregnant woman” on social media, the star called out a body-shaming troll.

One obnoxious user claimed that she had put on too much weight.

“I have to be honest,” Victoria replied.

With a smiley face emoji, I said, “Mind your own business.”

Victoria and Michael announced their pregnancy on social media in August.

After two years of dating, the couple got engaged in 2019.

They married in May of last year, just a few months after purchasing their first home together.

Victoria is the 55-year-old psychic medium Theresa’s daughter.

