Victoria, the pregnant daughter of Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo, weeps and says ‘f**k it’ in a cryptic Instagram post.

Victoria Caputo, the pregnant daughter of Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo, broke down in tears just before her first child’s due date and wrote “f**k it” in a cryptic Instagram post.

In an Instagram Story, Victoria showed her vulnerable side.

In the heartbreaking photograph, Theresa’s daughter admitted she needed a “good cry.”

Her head was resting on top of a cushion as the Long Island Medium star wore a floral ensemble.

There are “big or small things” that can “trigger” a person “out of nowhere,” Victoria said.

“You just have to say ‘F**k it!'” she added.

Victoria realized she had to “let it go” in this “raw moment.”

Victoria announced in August 2021 that she and her husband, Michael Mastrandrea, are expecting their first child.

“Special delivery coming February 2022,” she wrote on Instagram about the baby news.

Theresa, 55, and her ex-husband Larry, 64, were married for nearly 30 years before their divorce was finalized in 2018.

In 1989, Theresa married Larry.

Theresa and Larry have a son, Larry Jr., in addition to Victoria.

Victoria called out a body-shaming troll after the reality star posted a photo of a “pregnant woman” on social media in January.

She was dressed in a sweater and wore a necklace with the letter “M” on it.

At 33 weeks, the TV star was experiencing “symptoms” of her pregnancy.

“Constant sweating, acid reflex, and fatigue,” Victoria described her symptoms.

Victoria used her Instagram Story after sharing the photo to respond to a troll’s comment.

“I have to be honest,” the troll stated.

“You’ve put on a lot of weight.”

“I have to be honest,” Victoria replied.

With a smiley face emoji, I said, “Mind your own business.”

“Aww thanks for telling me something I didn’t know,” she wrote on Instagram.

With pink heart emojis, she said, “So sweet.”

The TV personality revealed that the troll had blocked her on social media in the next story.

“I’m now blocked,” Victoria wrote.

I’m amazed at how people react when they’re behind their phones or computers.”

Victoria’s mother recently declared herself “out of quarantine!” on Instagram.

In the nearly five-minute video, the psychic star was faceless.

“I’m feeling amazing! I’m feeling much better,” she said.

I only had minor symptoms and was exhausted.”

“I’m exhausted all of the time.”

That is something I am working on.

That’s all I’ve got to say on the subject.”

“Thank you all for your well-wishes and prayers,” Theresa wrote in the caption of her post.

