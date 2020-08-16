Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio makes a splash as she hoses herself down

VICTORIA’S Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio makes a splash – with a cooling hose-down.

The hot Brazilian beauty, 39, was showing off the latest swimsuit designs for her GAL Floripa label.

She took the opportunity to give the garden a good watering before turning the spray on herself.

And she even had a towel wrapped around her head to dry herself off afterwards.

The skimpy bikini she was showing off comes in shades of sapphire blue, aquamarine green, and gold.

The pictures were shot by Mat Abad the a new advertising campaign.

The ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel, 39, lives in LA with her two children.

Alessandra left Victoria’s Secret in 2017.

She announced her departure to Instagram, saying she was retiring after 17 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows.

