Victoria’s Secret’s Valentine’s Day Campaign Features Bella Hadid

Plus, ahead of Cupid’s favorite day, the fashion retailer just released a slew of hot new looks.

We chose these products on our own because we like them and think you will too, especially at these prices.

Because E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a commission if you buy something after clicking on one of our links.

The retailer, not E!, sells the products.

Prices are correct as of the time of publication.

Even though Valentine’s Day is more than a month away, it’s never too early to start planning your outfit.

Victoria’s Secret debuted their annual Valentine’s Day campaign today, which features a diverse cast of models, including the one and only Bella Hadid, who is seen wearing three of the collection’s hottest looks.

If you’re as obsessed as the runway model in the images above with the pink babydoll, it’s available in the V-Day Shop, along with other silk and lace chemises, cut-out teddies and bras covered in mini hearts, and pearl-studded accessories.

To help you get in the mood for Valentine’s Day, we rounded up 11 styles from the shop that will make you feel sexy AF whether you’re married or single.

Check out our favorites and shop Bella’s looks in the gallery below!

This slip dress deserves a place in your closet whether you’re boo’ed up or planning a solo V-Day.

Make it official with this unlined balconette bra with the cutest bow tie in the center.

This floral embroidered panty has just the right amount of cheek to it.

This long-sleeve teddy can be worn in the bedroom or paired with denim for a sultry date night look.

Who can resist a dreamy lace-trimmed satin robe that will make you feel put-together while lounging at home?

This sheer babydoll with a bow tie in the center and pink satin lining will help you channel your inner Bella.

These embellished slides are absolutely adorable! Get a pair for yourself and the rest of your Galentines.

We love the combination of hot pink satin and tiny light pink dots on this set, which is also available in four other prints.

Layer this cherry corset with a white or black top and pair it with…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Bella Hadid Stars in Victoria’s Secret Valentine’s Day Campaign