VIDEO. Discover the first images of “Stardust”, the movie about Bowie with actor Johnny Lynn

The first images of this film, which focuses on Bowie’s first trip to the United States at the dawn of the 1970s, give us an idea of ​​the charisma (or not) of actor Johnny Flynn.

The first images of the film Stardust which stars David Bowie, with British actor and singer Johnny Flynn, 37, in the title role, has just been released by the production. So ? Even if one moderately believes in this film about David Bowie who did not receive the approval of his son Duncan Jones and therefore will not include any song by the British icon, it must be recognized that in the semi-darkness of the scene revealed, Johnny Flynn is rather credible in Bowie. Just like his voice, quite stunning.

This scene is supposed to show David Bowie in conversation with his agent Ron Oberman (played by actor Marc Maron) in the early 1970s. As Bowie seems to doubt his future, Oberman tells him: “I think you’re going to be a big star in America. Seriously, man, this is a great album.“The singer only sending him a dubious pout, his agent insists:”All it takes is one believer to change the world, right? And we have two. You believe in yourself don’t you?”

Directed by Gabriel Range (Death of the president), Stardust is not a biopic, insists British-Canadian production. This film focuses on a very specific period, that of David Bowie’s first trip to the United States in 1971, when he was 24 years old, and on his alter ego Ziggy Stardust.

“I wanted to make a film about what leads someone to become an artist, what pushes them to practice their art“Gabriel Range explains. The feature, whose release date is still unknown, was to be previewed these days at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. But before the event was postponed, he decided to unveil these first images.

For comparison, this is what David Bowie looked like in 1971.

David Bowie in January 1971, at a party given to the lawyer Paul Figen in Los Angeles (California, United States). (EARL LEAF / MICHAEL OCHS ARCHIVES / GETTY IMAGES)