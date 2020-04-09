VIDEO. Éric Rochant, the Bureau des Légendes showrunner, talks about his job

“When I had the idea of ​​doing this series on the DGSE, I went to see them saying: ‘I’m going to do a series on you. Do you like it or don’t you like it? What do you say about it ?’“

Éric Rochant is a showrunner. He is the main author of the famous series “The office of legends”. He works in collaboration with other screenwriters who are under his direction. “It is he who has the idea for the series, who has the idea for the concept and it is he who generally writes the first episode“, explains Éric Rochant.”The first episode, it’s called the pilot, it sets the tone and it launches the rest“, he continues. If other writers will write the next episodes, the showrunner however ensures that there is always a consistency between them.

After writing the script, the showrunner continues to supervise during the production of the episodes, “so that it is always his idea that is there, that it is not someone else, so that it does not go elsewhere“, explains Éric Rochant. This can result in the casting, entirely thought out by the showrunner himself:”He is not going to let someone else choose the actors for the characters that he himself has created“, justifies Éric Rochant. Also, the showrunner takes care of directing the assembly of the series.”He is an author who never lets go of anything during production, so ultimately, we can consider him as a producer“said Rochant.

The new season of “Legends office“has been broadcast since April 6 on Canal +.