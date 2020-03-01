Video Ruby dances at the wedding of Sherine Wagdy’s daughter, Medhat Shalaby

I wrote- Bahira Foda:

Actress Ruby ignited the wedding of Nahla, his son, singer Sherine Wagdy, and Medhat Shalaby Ali Omar Hosni yesterday at a major hotel in Cairo.

A number of social media pioneers shared videos of the artist, Ruby, dancing on the song “Kalli El-Liat Fatat”, by artist Tamer Hosni, who performed the concert.

Ruby, as she sang her famous song, “Les Bidari Keda”, also appeared during the ceremony.

The wedding ceremony was attended by a large number of businessmen, public figures, and art and sports people.