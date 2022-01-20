View Inside Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s (ten-million-dollar) Beverly Hills Residence

The private family home of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kuni has been sold to a lucky buyer.

Take a look inside the 90210 property.

It’s time for Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis to bid farewell to a very special place.

The couple reportedly sold their Beverly Hills home for (dollar)10.35 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

After paying (dollar)10.2 million for the private property in 2014, Ashton and Mila transformed it into a family home for their son Dimitri, 5, and daughter Wyatt, 7.

But, as the adage goes, everything good must come to an end.

On the plus side, the family will stay in the 90210 zip code at a nearby six-acre compound, according to the Times.

Expect plenty of amenities for the fortunate buyer who will be moving in soon.

The 7,351 square-foot home has five bedrooms, a cook’s kitchen, formal dining room, and mahogany office, according to online records.

If the upper level doesn’t impress you, the lower level, which includes a wine room, sauna, and gym, might.

Keep scrolling for a look inside for those who missed the neighborhood open house and want their own tour.

The Beverly Hills home of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis was sold for (dollar)10.35 million in January.

A large master bedroom with hardwood floors and a fireplace awaits the next lucky homeowner.

As parents to Wyatt, 7, and Dimitiri, 5, Ashton and Mila ensured that their children’s bedrooms were large enough to accommodate children of all ages.

After a long day of parenting or working, relax in this luxurious bathtub and forget about your worries.

Prepare to make new family memories around this kitchen island.

This room is ideal for anyone who works from home or wants to get away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.

Any entertainer will have no problem inviting a few lucky guests over with such a large dining room.

