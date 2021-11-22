Viewers are enthralled by Netflix’s new serial killer documentary series.

Viewers Have Been Hooked on Netflix’s New Serial Killer Documentary

Netflix’s latest serial killer docuseries is generating a lot of buzz on social media, confirming its status as a go-to source for true crime.

Following in the footsteps of other popular true crime films that have found a home on Netflix – think Abducted in Plain Sight, Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, and Don’t F**k with Cats – Catching Killers was added to the platform’s library on Thursday, Nov.

4, which quickly captivated viewers with its unique take on the true crime genre.

Catching Killers, directed by Suemay Oram and produced by Louise Norman, Tom Keeling, and Lydia Delmonte, focuses on the investigators who apprehended and assisted in the incarceration of some of the world’s most violent killers, rather than the killers themselves and the heinous crimes they committed.

According to the official synopsis, the investigators “reveal the harrowing, chilling details of their extraordinary efforts” on the show.

The show looks at the cases of the Green River Killer, Aileen Wuornos, and the Happy Face Killer, which is split into two parts, over the course of the four-episode series.

Catching Killers debuted in the Top 10 most-watched TV series on Netflix, peaking at No.

6th place.

While the show has since dropped out of the Top 10, it continues to generate a lot of buzz among viewers online, with many stating that they were immediately hooked by it.

Continue reading to find out what people have to say about Netflix’s latest true crime series.

“Don’t forget to watch it.

“[Catching Killers] Thrilling documentary on serial killers!!” one viewer tweeted.

The undercover cop was the star of Aileen Wournos’ episode (hashtag)CatchingKillerspic.twitter.comf7Bn6WDrAj.

Another person reacted to the show by saying, “Watching [Catching Killers] on [Netflix] and The Green River killer is a different level of psycho.”

“Oh no!” exclaims the speaker.

Netflix: Who wants to watch yet another documentary about catching serial killers, even though it’s called Catching Killers?!

pic.twitter.comfW1zpdo6wN I’m on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fW1zpdo6wN

“On [Netflix], I binge-watched all four episodes of [Catching Killers].”

Someone else wrote, “OMG!”

Catching Killers @netflixpic.twitter.comelFY3ZGs5C is a great show to watch tonight if you’re looking for something to watch.

“Aileen Wuornos is the only serial killer I sympathize with..Simply because I believe her actions stemmed from a life of disappointments and abuse,” another person said after watching the Wuornos episode.

Entertainment News Infosurhoy

