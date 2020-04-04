Viewers are left gobsmacked as Liar’s Laura is asked to help end her father’s life

ITV’s Liar left viewers shocked last night as it was revealed that Laura Nielson had helped to end her father’s life after a devastating cancer diagnosis.

Laura (played by Joanne Froggatt) is one of the main suspects in the murder investigation of serial rapist Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd).

In Monday’s episode, which aired at 9pm, viewers were transported back years, to when her terminally ill father asked her to help him die.

While some viewers loved the gripping twist, others bemoaned the constant flashbacks as ‘boring’ and ‘confusing’, adding that they couldn’t see the point of them to the plot.

As the investigation into Andrew’s murder continued, viewers were given a glimpse into Laura’s life before she was raped.

It unfolded that her terminally ill father wanted her and her sister Katie to help him die. But her sibling couldn’t go through with it, and it instead fell only to Laura.

She was seen injecting her father with some medicine before placing a silver necklace on his chest.

Fast forward to present day, and in the last scenes of the episode, DI Karen Renton (Katherine Kelly) and DS Rory Maxwell (Danny Webb) open up a storage container with a dead body inside and Laura’s necklace is at the crime scene.

Viewers were left puzzled as to why the flashbacks continued so far back to Laura and her unwell father.

One wrote: ‘I’m sorry but what has this story about her dad got to with anything related to the plot of Liar?

‘These endless flashbacks lose all momentum and interest in where the plot has reached and what timeline we’re in?’

Another unimpressed social media user said: ‘This has gone from Liar to Laura and her dad’s adventures.’

A third added: ‘So basically we’re supposed to keep track of all these different timelines by the aid of Laura’s hair?’

Others suggested that the fourth episode was ‘boring’, with one person writing: ‘One hour of nothing.’

A second said: ‘That episode of Liar was so painfully boring I made a Twitter account to moan about it.’

One person wrote: ‘What on earth was that all about tonight? I am losing the will to live with this series!’

Yet it wasn’t all bad reviews, with some viewers admitting they loved the new series.

‘Another ten out of ten episode. I absolutely love this show’, one impressed fan wrote on Twitter.