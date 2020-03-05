Viewers go wild after ITV’s gripping drama Liar returns with a bang

ITV’s gripping drama Liar returned to our screens yesterday for its second series and viewers were left on the edge of their seats as the programme started with a bang.

The drama picks up immediately after the conclusion of season one, which saw serial rapist Andrew Earlham, played by Ioan Gruffudd, lying dead in the marshes, his throat slit.

And last night’s episode jumped straight into the action, firmly placing rape victim Laura Nielson, played by Joanne Froggatt, as a suspect after she was arrested following the discovery of Earlham’s car key in her home.

Yet, social media users suggested that the evidence shouldn’t have been enough to imprison her – with many insisting Laura wasn’t the killer.

One viewer said: ‘I don’t care who killed that scumbag either…but it’s definitely not Laura’.

Another added: ‘Wow, what a first episode. ALL of them look suspicious, all but Laura. This is already hard’.

A third suggested: ‘How can they arrest the rape victim. I don’t believe Laura killed him. He probably did it himself’.

Elsewhere one theorised: ‘Laura is way too small to overpower Andrew on her own, how are these dumb policemen barking up the wrong tree?’.

The drama opened with a flashback to Andrew and Laura’s first meeting before cutting to the rapist’s crimes being discovered – before he was murdered.

Viewers were also introduced to new character DI Karen Renton – played by Katherine Kelly – who is the out-of-town cop, brought in to solve the murder.

She questioned Laura – who denied any wrongdoing – before suggesting the teacher’s boyfriend Ian , played by Kieran Bew, might have had something to do with it.

But DI Vanessa Harmon, played by Shelley Conn, who was another one of Earlham’s victims, soon propelled Laura back into DI Renton’s spotlight.

Vanessa admitted seeing Laura corner Earlham before his death and drugging him in a bid to extract a confession. She also witnessed his escape.

The policewoman told DI Renton the troubling ordeal she witnessed, thrusting Laura back to being the number one suspect.

Following this, the police got a warrant to search Laura’s home and to her horror discovered Earlham’s car key – which she claimed she’d never seen.

The teacher soon suspected she was set up – which Twitter users agreed with – but to her absolute shock, she was arrested by DI Renton.