On Wednesday night, viewers of 22 Kids and Counting were concerned about the Radford family’s lack of seatbelt use while on vacation in Scotland in their campervan.

The family left their eldest children at home and traveled to the Scottish Highlands for their first vacation in two years.

They’d rented two campervans for the trip and split the family between the two vehicles as they drove to Scotland, paying a hefty £1,500 deposit.

Despite the fact that the family packed a lot of fun activities into their trip, several viewers took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the fact that some of the kids didn’t seem to be wearing seatbelts.

Although it is not technically illegal in the UK to travel in the back of a campervan without wearing a seatbelt, it is strongly advised to do so while the vehicle is in transit.

“I’m assuming the velocity of a child is different in a Campervan than it is in a car?” one person wondered on Twitter after watching the episode. (hashtag)22kidsandcounting

“Watched 22 kids and counting- usually impressed with how they cope,” one person said, “but not happy with them driving while kids aren’t buckled in.”

Several of the children were seen safely strapped in their car seats at various points throughout the episode.

However, the younger boys appeared to be oblivious to their belts at one point in particular.

They decided to help themselves to milk from the fridge rather than sit belted up as the van drove to the next destination, and instead of putting it away, they left it on the side without the lid on.

As the van turned a corner, the bottle fell off, spilling milk all over the floor and potentially costing the Radfords their deposit.

Another person tweeted, “I like the idea of the motorhomes but shouldn’t the kids be strapped into those seats?” Another person tweeted, “I like the idea of the motorhomes but shouldn’t the kids be strapped into those seats?”

