Viewers of Grand Designs were taken aback by an urban home the size of a London tube carriage.

Viewers of Grand Designs are awestruck by an urban home the size of a London tube carriage.

The tiny home in south London was featured in Channel 4’s annual House of the Year special.

Sally and Sandy Rendel, who are married architects, designed the ‘Slot House.’

They built the house in a 2.8-meter gap next to their house and came up with a series of creative solutions to maximize the small space.

“It’s not this grand piece of architecture or anything,” Sandy told host Michelle Ogundehin.

“It’s just a small house.”

But, hopefully, it demonstrates that we can make something worthwhile in such a small space.

It also has a certain level of quality.”

Because nothing was plaster boarded, the home had exposed materials, which allowed for more space.

To save space, the couple chose a “slimline steel frame to build the skeleton of the home” and secured the staircase to the structure.

The mezzanine study hung above the living room, which looked out the two-story back window into a small yard.

There was an open plan living room and a double-height kitchen on the ground floor.

The study, bedroom, and bathroom were all located on the second floor.

Sandy and Sally also used clay brick slips that were biscuit fired and then dipped in pewter and gold glaze.

They are one-third the size of traditional bricks and were placed outside the building.

The couple were given permission to build a three-bedroom family home on the disused alleyway that used to lead to some shops when they bought the land.

“It shouldn’t be a family home; it’s a sliver of property.”

It was simply a matter of determining the plot’s appropriate level of development,” Sandy explained.

“We were told we were underdeveloping on multiple occasions by developers,” Sally added.

But, in reality, we wanted to create something that was enjoyable to live in, as well as sustainable and beautiful.”

Viewers of Grand Designs were astounded by what they saw and couldn’t believe a house so small could look so good.

On Twitter, one fan wrote, “For a tiny place, it’s rather nice.”

“Loving the Slot House,” another added.

“I can admire Slot House’s architecture, the steelwork is incredible,” a third wrote.

