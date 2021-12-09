Viewers of ‘Jeopardy!’ are obsessed with a contestant who looks like Steve Martin.

Viewers of ‘Jeopardy!’ are fixated on a contestant who looks like Steve Martin.

Many viewers of Jeopardy! think a recent contestant is a perfect doppelganger for legendary comedian and actor Steve Martin.

Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, competed against two other players on the iconic quiz show on Wednesday’s episode.

Fans of Jeopardy! took to social media almost immediately to point out how much Buttrey looks like Martin.

Looking at photos of the men side by side, it’s clear that they have a lot in common, aside from the fact that they both have white hair and wear glasses.

Their noses, as well as their eyes and ears, are similar in shape.

Buttrey is in the semi-finals of the Professors Tournament, despite being the episode’s big winner.

The tournament winner will receive a (dollar)100,000 cash prize.

Despite this, it appears that Buttrey’s resemblance to Martin is distracting viewers more than his impressive Jeopardy! skills.

“Is this you on Jeopardy tonight, [Steve Martin]?” a fan tweeted to the actor.

“Perhaps for a season 2 plot of Only Murders?”

“Anyone else think Sam looks a lot like Steve Martin on tonight’s show?” a Jeopardy! viewer wondered.

“Am I watching Professor Sam or is that really Steve Martin killing it?” someone wondered rhetorically.

“I like how they had a contestant on Jeopardy! who looked like Steve Martin on the same day they had a King Tut category,” one observer observed.

“In the nicest possible way,” a fan joked, “the male professor on Jeopardy tonight looks like Steve Martin doing [an]SNLJeopardy skit.”

Congratulations to this Steve Martin doppelgänger, who is a very intelligent man.

“I’m sure everyone’s thoughts are the same: he looked exactly like Steve Martin! I’d say he’s Steve Martin’s!”

