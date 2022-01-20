Viewers of Netflix’s true crime documentary The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman all have the same gripe.

This week, Netflix released a brand new true crime docuseries that tells the disturbing story of a vile confidence trickster.

Robert Hendy-Freegard, who used to go by the name David Hendy, was introduced to viewers in The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman.

Hendy-Freegard was sentenced to two life sentences in 2005 for controlling and defrauding at least seven women and one man.

He defrauded his victims out of nearly a million pounds in an elaborate scam in which he pretended to be an MI5 agent and convinced them that they were IRA assassination targets.

The conman was convicted of ten counts of theft, eight counts of obtaining money by deception, and two counts of kidnapping, but he was released after a successful appeal four years later.

In the present day, Sophie and Jake Clifton claim that Hendy-Freegard has had their estranged mother Sandra under his control since 2012.

Although Hendy-Freeman denies it, the worried couple uses the doc to persuade Sandra to contact them.

Angry viewers took to Twitter after watching the show to express their displeasure with the confidence trickster and the systems that failed his victims.

“Is anyone else sick to their stomachs watching The Pupper Master?!? I want to scream, cry, and puke all at the same time,” one wrote.

“How can someone be so evil?!?” says the narrator.

“What the hell is wrong with the British police and court systems?? Everyone on that appeals court should be fined and forced to pay the victims debts,” a second wrote.

This entire miniseries threw me for a loop.”

“I am absolutely sick to my stomach after watching The Puppet Master on Netflix,” a third said.

It’s time to put an end to ROBERT HENDY-FREEGARD.

“What the hell is going on with the UK justice system? My heart breaks for all the families he’s broken apart.”

While a fourth walked up and said, “Guys! You have to see the doctor!”

I’m disgusted by UK law enforcement’s lack of urgency! They didn’t have a solid lead until the FBI got involved, and then they let this monster go free on a technicality! This show has me triggered!”

The Puppet Master: Hunter The Ultimate Conman is now available on Netflix to stream.