Viewers of the Antiques Roadshow were perplexed by an “utterly pointless” item – but would you use one?

Fiona Bruce and viewers were perplexed by an antiques Roadshow item, which she described as “pointless.”

The Vandamp;A in Dundee was the setting for a classic episode of the BBC show that aired on Sunday.

Fiona, 57, met a lady who had brought in a unique Victorian teapot.

“This is another feat of Victorian engineering, isn’t it?” Fiona said as she introduced the piece.

“This is a self-pouring teapot,” the visitor explained.

“It’s a classic example of the Victorians re-engineering something that didn’t really need re-engineering, teapots were working perfectly well,” Fiona said of the Royal Dalton item.

“What shall we do with them? Let us do something unusual,” they reasoned, “so they created this self-pouring teapot.”

The guest then demonstrated how it worked by lifting the plunger attached to the lid and pushing it down, which poured tea from the spout without the need to lift the teapot.

As she demonstrated it, the woman told Fiona that it had been given to her Aunt in the 1930s, and she remembered her pulling it out for special occasions.

“Well, it’s quite something isn’t it?” Fiona said. “I mean, in a way, it’s utterly pointless, because you could just tip it up and pour it and be done in a lot less time, but nonetheless, a perfect little piece of Victorian engineering.”

“According to our specialists here, worth £100 of anyone’s money,” she explained to the lady.

“Only here for the self pouring teapot!” one Twitter user exclaimed.

“Selfpouring teapot,” another user added.

There are no handles required.

